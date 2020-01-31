Former KELO sports anchor now working for the Kansas City Chiefs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former KELOLAND Media Group employee now works for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bailey Milne was our weekend sports anchor just a few years ago, but now she’s working side by side with some of the biggest names in the Chiefs organization.

Milne has never been shy of the camera.

But now instead of shooting highlights of sports games, like she used to do here at KELOLAND Media Group, she’s heavily involved with the community outreach program with the Kansas City Chiefs players.

“So basically, every Tuesday we have a different outreach activities that our current players do, whether it’s going to an elementary school or going to a hospital or planting a garden, all those different types of activities that you may see on social media we set all of that up,” Milne said.

Milne also works closely with former Chief players.

“They also have a group called Kansas City ambassadors, which is a group of alumni that started about 30 years ago and they do the exact same things as well,” Milne said.

She says working with past players is actually her favorite part of her job.

“They raise money and give it back to charities in the KC metro, so we also get that aspect of former players as well,” Milne said.

Milne, who grew up a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, says she feels a little bit like a bandwaggoner, because she got hired just after the Chiefs lost in the AFC championship game last year. This year, the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years and she gets to be a part of it.

“It has been so awesome this past month and playoff run because it’s been absolutely nuts every single game. You get so excited and so nervous about… Especially as a former athlete, I think I kind of think I know what they’re feeling in a way,” Milne said.

Milne says she gets to attend every home game, but unfortunately, they didn’t invite her to go to Miami for the Super Bowl.