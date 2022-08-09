Test Page Full Width

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Agriculture
Automotive News
Coronavirus
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
MMIP in South Dakota
National & World News
Positively KELOLAND
Press Releases
South Dakota Marijuana
Sturgis Rally
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
SD marijuana campaign launches online store
Top Stories
Sturgis Rally Tally Day 3: 22 injury crashes so far
Cookie Jar for sale, owners say
Thermo Bond debuts new facility in Elk Point
Video
SDDOT sends EV charging station plan to officials
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
VIP FANFare Trips
All Star 2022
Top Stories
Serena Williams announces retirement plans
Video
Top Stories
Alexandria rallies past Platte
Video
Top Stories
St. Mary prepares to defend 9B state title in 2022
Video
2022 SDHSSCA Preseason Soccer Coaches Poll
Caring For The Kids benefits Children’s Home Society
Video
SDSU 2nd, USD unranked in preseason FCS Rankings
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
KELOLAND WeatherNow
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
Our Team
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Across the Table with Walker Duehr
Video
Top Stories
Horizon Health Care: Healthcare in Rural SD
Video
Inclusive volunteering: Why should you care?
Video
Letting go: Tips for parents of new college students
Video
Not a fan of the heat? How to make a DIY air conditioner
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Back To School
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lottery
Horoscopes
VIP FANFare Trips
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
KELOLAND Careers
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Test Page Full Width