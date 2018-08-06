Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Emerald Ash Borer
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Man wanted after allegedly stealing alcohol from Hy-Vee
Top Stories
SF man arrested after allegedly spray painting cars and businesses
Hot Summer Nites featuring ‘Quick 60’ this Wednesday
Safety precautions after 12-year-old boy gets carried away in canal
Helping parents cope with pregnancy, infant loss
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closelines
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sports
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
USD finalizes 5-year contract with Bob Nielson
Top Stories
Stampede announce 2019-20 schedule
Top Stories
Dakota Alliance U14 girls soccer team claims national championship
Steel win 18-U State Title
Santana homers, Indians beat Twins 4-3 to avoid swee
Storm are United Bowl Champions
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Employment
Watch
Watch Newscasts
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
July 15th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
July 2019 Gift Galore Giveaway Contest Winners
Top Stories
July 12th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Sanford Underground Research Facility Education and Outreach Impact
July 11th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Sanford Underground Research Facility boosting South Dakota’s future
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
The Cascade
Uptown Sioux Falls Future Development Has Waiting List
no iframe support!
Don't Miss!
Sanford International Tickets
Dog Days of Summer Contest
JazzFest 2019 Information
Back To School
Levitt At The Falls
Tour The Swiss Alps
KELOLAND On The Road
Tour Northern California
Tour Northern California
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
More Don't Miss