Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Discontinued AC unit refrigerant could mean costly repairs
Top Stories
Man convicted over threats to wife’s cancer doctor
Trio admits to turning $10 bills into $100 bills
Flashback Friday: Back to school in 1986
Sioux Falls Schools app keeps parents in touch with kids
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Ex-NFL lineman Bennett, wife found dead in Minnesota
Top Stories
Football Friday forecast for August 23
Top Stories
Augustana football looks to return to playoffs
AirHogs edge Canaries 3-2
I-90 Speedway set to host legends race
Canaries rout AirHogs 20-5
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Contests
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Watch
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
August 22nd on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
The McCrossan Boys Ranch Rodeo is this Saturday!
Top Stories
Orangetheory Fitness challenging you to help you reach your fitness goals
Sanford International Women’s Day
August 21st, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Help fight child hunger at the 3rd annual Hungry Hearts Fundraiser
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
sfsd
Sioux Falls Schools app keeps parents in touch with kids
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Looking ahead to the second season at Levitt at the Falls
Discontinued AC unit refrigerant could mean costly repairs
Man convicted over threats to wife’s cancer doctor
Trio admits to turning $10 bills into $100 bills
Nebraska court upholds state’s approval of pipeline path
Don't Miss!
Vote Now in the SportsZone Viewer’s Choice Poll!
Sanford International Tickets
Back To School
Tour The Swiss Alps
KELOLAND On The Road
Tour Northern California
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss