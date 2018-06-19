Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
43-year-old man charged with indecent exposure
Video
Top Stories
Unemployment initial claims in South Dakota pass 27,000
REACH Literacy, Toy Lending Library find a partnership in play during the pandemic
Video
UPDATE: No injuries from house fire in western Sioux Falls
Video
Sioux Falls postal workers handling higher volume of mail during pandemic
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
Signing Day
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Derrek Tuszka chases NFL dream through unusual draft process
Video
Top Stories
SD high school football moves to 5 class system
Video
Top Stories
Jackrabbits prepare for 2020 NFL Draft
Video
Governor Noem not a fan of races in Union County during pandemic
Video
American Association postpones start of 2020 season
Park Jefferson International Speedway set to host live racing on Saturday
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
READ: Full South Dakota Smithfield Foods plant report from CDC
Top Stories
CDC report on Smithfield Foods highlights communication breakdowns, offers dozens of recommendations
Top Stories
Most unemployed in South Dakota didn’t exhaust their benefits in 2018, 2019
SD high school football moves to 5 class system
Video
A new spin on Belle Fourche High School announcements
Video
First@4: SD COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries rise; Congressional Aid Package moves to House of Representatives
Video
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Start your own sourdough ‘starter’ with just two ingredients: flour & water
Video
Top Stories
Give a POP of sunshine with these DIY pop-up cards!
Video
Top Stories
How to make whipped coffee: The newest caffeine trend
Video
Tradition of Caring recipient: The Banquet
Video
Spilling the tea: coffee Trivia
Video
Across The Table with Kendra Brouwer
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
COVID-19 update: Recoveries surpass 1,000, 98 new positive cases, deaths remain at 9
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
CDC report on Smithfield Foods highlights communication breakdowns, offers dozens of recommendations
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
LISTEN at 11:45 a.m.: S.D. Department of Health COVID-19 briefing
Sew
Sanford International volunteers in full swing making face masks
Video
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
CDC report on Smithfield Foods highlights communication breakdowns, offers dozens of recommendations
COVID-19 update: Recoveries surpass 1,000, 98 new positive cases, deaths remain at 9
READ: Full South Dakota Smithfield Foods plant report from CDC
43-year-old man charged with indecent exposure
Video
S.D. governor: State legislators so far don’t want another try for more local authority on COVID-19
Don't Miss!
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss