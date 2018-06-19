School Year

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Augustana University launching new ‘School of Music’ in the fall
Video
Top Stories
Box Elder structure fire held to a single alarm
Video
Is 100-degree weather in the forecast for Sioux Falls?
Video
Black Hawk neighborhood building lawsuit against Meade County over mine collapse
Video
The results of Sioux Falls City, school board elections
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
Signing Day
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Sanford Health conducting COVID-19 testing at PGA TOUR events
Video
Top Stories
Mike Miller leaves Memphis coaching staff to focus on family
Top Stories
PGA TOUR collaborates with Sanford Health to conduct COVID-19 testing at tournaments
Video
VFW to host state baseball tournaments in 2020
Adult Soccer League returns in Sioux Falls but with safety measures
Video
MLB owners and players begin discussions for a 2020 return plan
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Sioux Falls School District moving forward with outdoor, in-person graduation ceremony June 27, 28
Top Stories
Absent from the election day polls but still voting in big numbers
Top Stories
SFSD announces three ‘education delivery’ plans for Fall 2020
Video
First@4: Winners of the GOP nominations; more arrests coming from Empire Mall; DOH update
Video
While COVID-19 numbers improve in Rapid City, unpeaceful protests escalate
Video
SD State Fair will continue to plan for 135th fair
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Is the pandemic the perfect time to learn an instrument? The South Dakota Symphony thinks so
Video
Top Stories
Kore Cares takes the guess work out of finding the right senior care option
Video
Top Stories
How to attract the right birds
Video
Guilt-free chickpea brownies
Video
Spreading kindness one tube of lip balm at a time
Video
Spilling the tea: Books to help educate yourself about racism
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Click to review South Dakota Primary Election Results
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Sioux Falls police briefing
1
of
/
2
Live Now
WATCH at 10:30 a.m.: Gov. Noem giving media update
2
of
/
2
School Year
Augustana University launching new ‘School of Music’ in the fall
Video
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
KOTG: More arrests made after Sioux Falls riot, SFPD still looking for suspects; Noem weighs in on protests
Video
Black Hawk neighborhood building lawsuit against Meade County over mine collapse
Video
Financial burden parents could face if juvenile charged in business vandalisms
Video
SFSD announces three ‘education delivery’ plans for Fall 2020
Video
State investment officer delivers ‘okay’ news to South Dakota Retirement System trustees
Don't Miss!
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests