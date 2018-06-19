Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Washington Pavilion highlights ‘Come From Away’ as it announces 20-21 series
Video
Top Stories
No local financial impact after Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy
Video
Fresh Farms LLC gets “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau
Video
53-year-old man killed in Hutchinson County crash
Six Broadway shows to take the stage as part of 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Series
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Hansen, Lincoln outlast Harrisburg 63-57
Video
Top Stories
South Dakota boys basketball – February 18th
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday night scoreboard – February 18th
Lincoln girl’s host Harrisburg in a class ‘AA’ top five showdown
Video
Washington beats Watertown 53-38
Video
Wilson finds comfort at SDSU
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Community
Automall
Black History Month
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Is your voice worth $1000?
Video
Top Stories
Spice up your food with Papa’s Seasonings
Video
Top Stories
Across The Table with Kevin Tupy
Video
These rainbow bagels will brighten up your day!
Video
Find the best deals for your home at the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire 2020 Home Show
Video
How to make a wooden centerpiece box
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
SB 96
South Dakota lawmakers expect to save money if they drop TANF ban for drug felonies
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Fresh Farms LLC gets “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau
Video
Zoo head leaves after complaint letter to the city
Video
20-year-old Sioux Falls man identified from Valentine’s Day fatal crash
Video
Tuesday night scoreboard – February 18th
UPDATE: 3 businesses destroyed, fire still burning in downtown Hot Springs
Video
Don't Miss!
Big Brother Casting
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss