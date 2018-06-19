Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Young singer impresses crowd with National Anthem performance
Video
Top Stories
Thomas Jefferson High School will be called the Jefferson Cavaliers
Video
Crews begin to tear down homes in Rose Lotta Neighborhood
Video
Lakota healing program aims to keep incarceration numbers down
Video
Chicago man gets life sentence for deadly Sioux Falls drug ring
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
South Dakota remains number 20 in AP Top 25
Top Stories
South Dakota prep media basketball poll – February 24th
Top Stories
Canton hosts Vermillion in double header
Public memorial service remembers the private Kobe Bryant
The Latest: Kobe Bryant service ends with Oscar-winning film
Millsap has 25 points as Nuggets beat Timberwolves, 128-116
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Community
Automall
Black History Month
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Take your decorating skills up a notch with these basic frosting techniques
Video
Top Stories
Jewelacy shows us how to make tumblers that are better than glitter and unicorns combined
Video
Top Stories
Heart healthy chicken salad cucumber bites
Video
A preview of the February episode of On the Road with Mike Huether
Video
Try over 60 craft beers this weekend at Brrrvana!
Video
Spilling the tea: Back from a beautiful weekend in KELOLAND
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
🏀 WATCH live at 6:30: Canton hosts Vermillion in a double header
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Douglas School District
1
of
/
3
Closings & Delays
Lead-Deadwood
2
of
/
3
Closings & Delays
Winner School District
3
of
/
3
SB 2
Senate approves 211 ‘I need help’ phone service for all South Dakota counties
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Claiming the Child Tax Credit: Rules and exceptions
Authorities asking for help locating a missing man
Video
Why you want to check your W-4 in 2020
Chicago man gets life sentence for deadly Sioux Falls drug ring
Video
S.D. hunter residency investigation and arrest create ‘nightmare’ for retired combat veteran
Don't Miss!
Big Brother Casting
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss