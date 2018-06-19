Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
2 hour late start Thursday for Sioux Falls School District
Top Stories
Inspiring future leaders from Garfield Elementary
Video
Governor Noem encouraging more students to get involved in the arts
Video
Air Force Brass Quintet performs at the Sioux Falls VA
Video
New bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls to be ordained Thursday
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week- February 12
Video
Top Stories
KELOLAND Games of the Week preview: February 12
Video
Top Stories
Browns’ Garrett reinstated by NFL from indefinite suspension
West Central splits double header with Madison and McCook Central/Montrose
Video
South Dakota basketball highlights – February 11th
Video
Blue Coats erase 19-point deficit to beat Skyforce 98-88
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Remarkable Women finalist: Julie Becker
Video
Top Stories
How changing your morning routine could change your whole day
Video
Top Stories
Romance books to get you in the Valentine’s Day mood
Video
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra bringing The Wizard of Oz to the stage
Video
‘Bee My Valentine’ no-bake cookies
Video
Pair these chocolate “heart” marshmallows with a Belgium chocolate latte for the perfect Valentine’s treat
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
SB 128
Indian tribes in South Dakota might get to make campaign donations from their businesses
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Man accused in cattle “Ponzi” scheme pleads guilty to one felony, faces more charges
Video
Former Washington High School teacher appeared in court Wednesday
Video
KELOLAND Closeline and closings
Deer gathering in large numbers
Video
Remembering Trenton Hofer
Video
Don't Miss!
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss