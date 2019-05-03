1  of  196
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen School District Abiding Savior Academy Active Generations Adrian Schools ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Alcester-Hudson School District Andes Central School District Arlington School District Armour School District Avon School District Baltic School District Beresford School District Big Stone City School Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools Bloomfield Community Schools Bowdle School District Boyden-Hull Community Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brandon Valley School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings Activity Center Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Burke School District Canby Schools Canistota School District Canton School District Carroll Institute Castlewood School District Centerville School District Central Lyon Community Chamberlain School District Chester School District Cheyenne-Eagle Butte City of Adrian, MN City of Canton City of Dell Rapids City of Harrisburg City of Valley Springs Clark School District Clay County, SD, Courthouse Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dakota Christian HS Dakota State University Dakota Wesleyan Dell Rapids School District Dell Rapids-St. Mary's School DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private ELC-Pipestone Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN EmBe Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Ethan School District Eureka School District Faulkton School District First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Preschool Academy First Presbyterian Church Fit My Feet Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Flandreau School District Florence School District Freeman Fulda School District Garretson Gayville-Volin George Little Rock Community Good Shepherd Lutheran Great Plains Lutheran HS Gregory School District Hamlin Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Hendricks, MN Highmore-Harrold Hills-Beaver Creek Holy Trinity Catholic Hoven Howard Huron School District Immaculate Conception Inwood Christian Ipswich Irene-Wakonda Ivanhoe School District James Valley Christian Keystone Treatment Center/KeySolutions EAP Kimball School District Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Lennox School District Lifescape Adult Services Lutheran High School of SF Lutheran Social Services of SD Luverne Lynd Madison Main Street Center Marion Marshall Marty Indian McCook Central Menno Milbank Miller School District Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Mitchell Christian Mitchell Tech Montrose Mount Marty College Mount Vernon Murray County Central Nobles County Northwest Iowa CC Ortonville-Big Stone City Parkston Pipestone Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Redfield School District Rock County Opportunities Rosholt Round Lake-Brewster Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Sacred Heart Sanborn Central Scotland Selby School District Sibley-Ocheyedan Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Sioux Falls Public Sioux Falls YMCA Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Central South Dakota Urban Indian Health Southeast Tech Southwest State St. Martin Lutheran Stewarts School of Hairstyling Tea School District Teachwell Academy & Transition The Compass Center Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tracy Tri-Valley Tripp-Delmont School District Turner County Courthouse USF Vermillion Volunteers of America, Dakotas Wagner Wagner senior meals Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Wendell Farms Wessington Springs West Central West Lyon Community Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities White Lake Wilmot Windom Woonsocket Worthington Yankton Yankton Sioux Tribe Head Start Your Unique Salon

