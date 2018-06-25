Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Emerald Ash Borer
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Staying safe in the heat
Top Stories
South Dakota moms meet with Congress to fight opioid addiction
Reminder to treat trees for Emerald Ash Borer
SFFR deliver donations
Rodeo brings thousands to Huron
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closelines
Live Cam
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Weather Radio
Sports
Scoreboard
Sports
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Legends Football Camp features over 600 athletes
Top Stories
Wednesday night scoreboard – June 26th
Top Stories
Minnesota Twins set to honor Augustana softball
Rosario helps Twins extend Snell’s woes, beat Rays 9-4
Legion baseball highlights – June 25th
Canaries suffer sixth straight loss against RedHawks
Community
KELOLAND On The Road
Classifieds
Contests
Events Calendar
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
June 26, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
June 25th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
Your Pet Stop keeping our furry friends safe and entertained this summer
Across The Table with Jay Huizenga
Levitt at the Falls week three preview
June 24th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Watch
CBS News Live Feed
Program Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
KELOLAND Brand Guide
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Safesplash Swim School
Swim School Chain Opening In Sioux Falls In January
“The Walmart Effect” In Southern Sioux Falls
no iframe support!
Don’t Miss!