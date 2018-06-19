Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Masked men ask for money in robbery at Sioux Falls apartment
Top Stories
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1,075
Black bear spotted west of Aberdeen
Video
Children’s Museum developing ‘action plan’ to re-open
Video
Sioux Falls songwriter spreading positivity through music
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
Signing Day
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
National Women’s Soccer League moves to allow training in small groups
Top Stories
SDHSAA plans meeting for Thursday
Top Stories
Woods and Manning claim ‘The Match’
Great Life courses continue to adjust to changing guidelines
Video
Golf courses begin to loosen restrictions among pandemic
Video
PBR excited for the return of spectators in Sioux Falls
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Black bear spotted west of Aberdeen
Video
Top Stories
First@4: COVID-19 update, Pandemic music with a message, battlefield hobby, Capitol work
Top Stories
PBR excited for the return of spectators in Sioux Falls
First@4: SD COVID-19 deaths and recoveries rise; Minnesota State Fair canceled
Video
Data shows some highs, lows of COVID-19 cases within Sioux Falls
Local cemeteries make Memorial Day adjustments due to pandemic
Video
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
KELOLAND Living At Home Concert for May 23rd
Video
Top Stories
Easy DIY paper flowers that make a statement
Video
Top Stories
Health impacts of sugar and substitutes to lower your intake
Video
Improving the look of your home is de’light’fully easy with Mahlander’s Appliance and Lighting
Video
Sioux Falls Public Schools hosting virtual graduation Sunday
Video
Spilling the tea: Congratulations graduates!
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1,075
Live Now
Live Now
LISTEN at 11:45 a.m.: S.D. Department of Health COVID-19 briefing
Sacrifice
Local veteran reflects on his brother’s sacrifice
Video
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1,075
COVID-19 livestreams on KELOLAND.com in May
Video
Black bear spotted west of Aberdeen
Video
South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 daily test results
Video
Iowa casinos preparing to re-open
Video
Don't Miss!
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Enter the Picture It Perfect Home Improvement Contest!
More Contests