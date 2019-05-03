Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Video tweet from DWU men’s basketball coach goes viral
Top Stories
Sioux Falls school threat not credible, officials say
City of Sioux Falls teaming with nonprofits to create sustainable future
Video
Road construction starts again in Sioux Falls Monday
Video
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office couple loses son; Fundraiser, GoFundMe set up
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Summit League
The KELO Cup
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Minnesota defeats Portland 3-1 in MLS opener for both teams
Top Stories
USF Women advance, Northern and Augie fall in NSIC Tournament
Video
Top Stories
Porzingis scores 38; Mavs beat Wolves 111-91 without Doncic
USF Men drop heartbreaker to MSU Mankato
Video
Coyote Men clinch three-seed in Summit League Tournament
Video
Canton sets state record as they three-peat, Stevens defends title
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Hutmacher claims class ‘A’ heavyweight title as Chamberlain finishes sixth
Video
Top Stories
Calling all crew members! We need your Captain 11 memories
Video
Top Stories
Mount Rushmore firework environmental review shows 60% wildfire risk, water, damage, tribal concerns
Video
Vlastuin and Arlt lead Lennox to double header sweep over Dakota Valley
Video
ATF, Domino’s Pizza offer $25,000 reward offered in death of delivery driver
Video
CEO Search for The Great Plains Zoo
Video
Community
Automall
Black History Month
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
‘Be the hero in your own story’: Living with Friedreich’s Ataxia
Video
Top Stories
Spilling the tea: Can Ashley fix Brittany’s broken jacket (again)?
Video
Top Stories
Personalized pieces from Alliecat Creations
Video
Heart healthy veggie egg bake
Video
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra combining music and literature in the Dramatic Tchaikovsky performance
Video
Keep your dog occupied with these kong recipes
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
restore
City of Sioux Falls teaming with nonprofits to create sustainable future
Video
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office couple loses son; Fundraiser, GoFundMe set up
Video
Citizenship Denied
Video
Sioux Falls school threat not credible, officials say
Road construction starts again in Sioux Falls Monday
Video
All U.S. Bank Stadium paneling needs to be replaced over leaking, at a Cost of $21M
Video
Don't Miss!
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Big Brother Casting
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss