Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Authorities resume search for missing South Dakota hunter
Top Stories
Police trying to find people who shot a house near Augustana University
Sioux Falls crash involves pickup packed with guns, drug paraphernalia and more
What to put in your winter survival kit
Woman arrested following crash that caused power outage
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Monday night scoreboard – October 7th
Top Stories
South Dakota prep media football poll – October 7th
Top Stories
Summit League men’s basketball preseason poll – October 7th
Summit League women’s basketball preseason poll – October 7th
Rodgers, Packers rule at home of Cowboys again in 34-24 win
Cousins, Thielen lead Vikings in dominant win over Giants
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Babka making: a bread to share with friends
Top Stories
Tips for staying hydrated and fueling up with Sanford POWER
Top Stories
Connect with a pro at Menards’ events
October Gifts Galore
October 7th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Learn to make the sushi that will be served at the upcoming Public School Proud event
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
recipes
Babka making: a bread to share with friends
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Snow on the way, but it won’t suddenly be winter
Sioux Falls crash involves pickup packed with guns, drug paraphernalia and more
Sioux Falls Police Chief gives officer-involved shooting update
Sioux Falls Police search pickup following crash
Don't Miss!
Win Price Is Right Live Tickets!
Vegas Experience Sweepstakes
Win Tickets for The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss