Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Crews respond to house fire on 6th Street
Top Stories
Hy-Vee laying off around 300 workers in closing four centers around the region
Southeast Tech offering Class-B CDL prep course
Video
Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Wednesday
Video
Three Pennington County businesses fail alcohol check
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Big Tournament
Signing Day
Summit League
High School Basketball Brackets
Masters Report
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
N. Dakota St. dismantles N. Dakota for Summit crown
Top Stories
USD women outlast SDSU in Summit League Championship
Video
USD and SDSU set for rematch in Summit League Championship
Video
Summit League Plays of the Day- March 10
Video
Nelson and Irwin lead SDSU to Summit League semifinal win
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Sioux Falls health officials, health systems address COVID-19 cases
Video
Top Stories
Officials say 2% education funding increase helps keep teachers in South Dakota
Top Stories
First@4: USD wins Summit League Championship; Coronavirus risk; Tornado recovery
Video
Your top questions for Coronavirus in South Dakota
Video
USD women outlast SDSU in Summit League Championship
Video
Businesses are still recovering after the Sioux Falls tornadoes
Video
Community
Automall
Black History Month
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Check out Mama Peacock for handmade, customized, and unique jewelry pieces
Video
Top Stories
Sioux 52 initiative aiming for 5200 mentors by 2026
Video
Top Stories
Farmers Union Insurance explains how a Professional Employers Organization can grow your business
Video
You don’t need luck to make these St. Patrick’s day cookies, just these tricks
Video
Across the Table with Alex Halbach
Video
Spilling the tea: We can all use a mentor in life
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Adrian Schools
1
of
/
2
Closings & Delays
West Central
2
of
/
2
Prep Course
Southeast Tech offering Class-B CDL prep course
Video
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
5 Coronavirus cases, one death in South Dakota
Video
West Central Schools closed on Wednesday for deep cleaning related to COVID-19
Hy-Vee laying off around 300 workers in closing four centers around the region
Your top questions for Coronavirus in South Dakota
Video
Italy weighs tougher virus lockdown, boosts aid for economy
Don't Miss!
“Anything but Pink: On Becoming a Cancer Survivor”
Video
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Big Brother Casting POSTPONED
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Play Our Basketball Bracket Challenge
More Contests