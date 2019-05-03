Skip to content
South Dakota unemployment increases by more than 5,000
Top Stories
Snow, ice creating dangerous road conditions
One dead, two injured from crash west of Sioux Falls
Southeast Tech donates medical supplies to area hospitals
Winter weather closes Rapid City Regional Airport
Top Stories
Canaries sign slugger Jabari Henry
Top Stories
USF women reflect on historic final season for seven seniors
Top Stories
Lennox uses creativity to keep kids active
South Dakota senior Ciara Duffy named Mid-Major Player of the Year
NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility
Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021
Top Stories
SF Council headed toward adding two more weeks of 10 or more ban; Other measures may be ahead
Top Stories
Are South Dakotans actually socially distancing? One company thinks it has the answer
Top Stories
Tools to help you stay connected with loved ones
First@4: Second COVID-19 death in SD; SFFR parade tonight; Tech schools face uncertainty
USF women reflect on historic final season for seven seniors
SF residents don’t appear to be using more water to wash their hands; official warns residents to not use toilet as a trash can
Top Stories
Eating healthy while working from home
Top Stories
Tips to avoid scams during coronavirus pandemic
Top Stories
Education minus a classroom: A local math teacher’s formula for teaching remotely
Spilling the tea: Happy April Fools Day!
Sweet tricks: Chicken nuggets and fries or cake and cookies?
Sioux Falls Bicycle Company encouraging you to get out and ride
Personal Protection Equipment
Southeast Tech donates medical supplies to area hospitals
One dead, two injured from crash west of Sioux Falls
South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 daily test results
Gov. Noem: Peak infection date has been pushed out to July or August
Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 2nd
Second COVID-19 death, 21 new in positive cases and 7 new recoveries announced
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Big Brother Casting POSTPONED
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
