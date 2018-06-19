Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Celebrating Women’s Entrepreneurship Week
Top Stories
More than 5,000 cited for using cellphones while driving
No leak in oil truck crash in Deuel County
Gourdgeous gallery: Your Halloween creations
Delays expected on 26th Street in eastern Sioux Falls
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Closeline Admin
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Nats dominate Astros, take 2-0 World Series lead
Top Stories
Augustana basketball looks to build on last season’s success
Top Stories
Irving scores 50 points, but Timberwolves outlast Nets in overtime
Wednesday night scoreboard – October 23rd
Vikings’ Adam Thielen ruled out for Thursday night game
Augustana women’s basketball prepares for a new season
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Price Is Right Contest
Top Stories
Juicing up an immune booster from carrots, ginger and apple
Top Stories
Legacy Law Firm explains why it’s never too early to make an estate plan
Top Stories
Mermaid makeup tips for Halloween
Pumpkin Cheese Ball recipe to serve at your Halloween party
Get your tickets to Siouxland Libraries Model Train Day
Trendy clown makeup look for Halloween
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Owner
Celebrating Women’s Entrepreneurship Week
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Watch Newscasts
Rare look inside Rapid City meth, cocaine and heroin ring
More snow is on its way next week
College GameDay in Brookings: What to know
Don't Miss!
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Zoo Boo Pumpkin Carving Contest
Win Monster Jam Tickets!
Vegas Experience Sweepstakes
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
More Contests