Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Man in officer-involved shooting tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Public use of Sioux Falls pools goes down the drain
South Dakota Kohl’s stores reopen
Goodwill announces closure of stores in central Iowa
Roosevelt grad ‘Providing Hope’ from Nashville
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
Signing Day
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Harvick wins at Darlington as NASCAR returns to racing
Top Stories
PBR announces new bull riding team competition; championship weekend will be held in Sioux Falls
Video
Top Stories
Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
VFW hopeful for baseball in 2020; will host a 19-U postseason
NASCAR picks up at tricky Darlington after 10-week hiatus
NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday with provisions
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Public use of Sioux Falls pools goes down the drain
Top Stories
VFW hopeful for baseball in 2020; will host a 19-U postseason
Top Stories
From face masks to pets, the CDC has recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic
A new independent league hopes to fill the void left behind by legion baseball
First@4: COVID-19 numbers; Washington Pavilion plans for reopen; American Legion logo debate
Video
Legion baseball is canceled for 2020, but you might see the legion logo on a field near you
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
KELOLAND Living At Home Concert for May 16, 2020
Video
Top Stories
DIY cement planters
Video
Top Stories
‘The Great Alone’: A relevant read in a time of social isolation
Video
INTEK Cleaning and Restoration providing you with services to keep your area clean
Video
Easy baked fudge for dogs and kitty kisses to keep your fur babies happy
Video
Friday Refrain with Elisabeth Hunstad
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
City swimming pools to stay closed for 2020
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 40 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 44; Active cases at 1,199
2
of
/
2
Nursing
Sioux Falls nurse sings about being on the front lines in New York
Video
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 40 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 44; Active cases at 1,199
Video
City swimming pools to stay closed for 2020
Video
Sioux Falls nurse sings about being on the front lines in New York
Video
UPDATE: I-90 reopen after hazard spill
Augustana announces ‘Flex Plan’ for 2020 fall semester
Don't Miss!
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Enter the Picture It Perfect Home Improvement Contest!
More Contests