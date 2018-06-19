Magical Adventure

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
IPSO Gallery celebrates 10 ‘magical’ years
Top Stories
Harding County authorities investigating killed calves along roads
PREVIEW: Honoring Veterans in 1986
Family and friends attend candlelight vigil for two teenagers involved in I-229 crash
Retired Navy Commander thinking of nephew as Veterans Day approaches
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Closeline Admin
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Native American football enjoys a rebirth in South Dakota
Top Stories
Thursday night scoreboard – November 7th
Top Stories
SDSU advances to Summit League women’s soccer championship
SDSU erases early deficit to defeat Peru State 86-58
South Dakota high school volleyball highlights – November 7th
Adam Thielen unlikely to play week 10 at Dallas Cowboys
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
November 7, 2019 weekend what’s happening?
Top Stories
Read for the Record and a reading of this year’s book, “Thank You, Omu!”
Top Stories
How to make a banana split and how eating them can raise money for LifeScape
Give guests a warm greeting with a hot cocoa bar
The South Dakota Art Museum, a hidden gem of the art world
HGTV’s Don Short from the popular show “West End Salvage” shares a behind the scenes look of his show and his connection to KELOLAND
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Magical Adventure
IPSO Gallery celebrates 10 ‘magical’ years
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
SDHP still investigating reports of other vehicles harassing Pierre-area motorists
Family and friends attend candlelight vigil for two teenagers involved in I-229 crash
Analyzing crash numbers on I-229 in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls woman accused of burning her own home down
Don't Miss!
KELOLAND’s Holiday Central
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Gifts Galore Sweepstakes
Win Disney On Ice Tickets
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
More Contests