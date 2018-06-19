Logan Luxury 5 Cinema

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Sturgis Rally
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Man with South Dakota ties missing for over a year
Video
Top Stories
CDC releases Smithfield Foods Covid-19 outbreak report
Video
First@4: Report on COVID-19 at Smithfield Foods plant; Four additional coronavirus deaths
Video
Two arrests made in Minnehaha County homicide investigation
Video
South Dakota would be required to test nursing home staff as part of federal 5% positive COVID-19 rate measure
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Dobnak shines in homecoming, Twins top reeling Pirates 5-2
Top Stories
NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division
Top Stories
Brandon Valley will have limited tickets for upcoming fall sports season
Video
Minnesota moves high school football and volleyball to spring
Video
Brandon Valley advances to the state tournament with an 11-4 win over Mitchell
Video
Mitchell and Brandon Valley cross paths for a state tournament berth
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Returning to Learn survey
Top Stories
What happens after patients recover from COVID-19?
Video
Top Stories
First@4: Report on COVID-19 at Smithfield Foods plant; Four additional coronavirus deaths
Video
Top Stories
South Dakota would be required to test nursing home staff as part of federal 5% positive COVID-19 rate measure
State epidemiologist: COVID-19 risks at Sturgis Rally similar to those at backyard picnic
Video
Addition and subtraction in proposed 2021 Sioux Falls city budget
New unemployment claims decline in South Dakota, neighboring states
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Levitt in Your Living Room Pinks out with musical guest Kings and Associates
Video
Top Stories
Guilt-free zucchini lemon muffins
Video
Top Stories
A 10 step K-beauty inspired skincare routine
Video
2020 Teacher Appreciation: Jennifer Scheff
Video
Spilling the tea: Choosing a puppy name and skin care
Video
What you need to know: Sioux Falls School District’s ‘Return 2 Learn’
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Logan Luxury 5 Cinema
Movie theaters at risk of closing for good; How you can help save your cinema
Video
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Two arrests made in Minnehaha County homicide investigation
Video
Man with South Dakota ties missing for over a year
Video
Economists on potential impact of planned Amazon facility in Sioux Falls
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 105 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 141; Active cases at 987
Video
Amazon is planning on coming to South Dakota
Video
Don't Miss!
Back To School Resources
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Enter the Wedding Quiz Giveaway!
Win Sanford International Tickets!
More Contests