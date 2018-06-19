Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Missing minimum-security inmate in Rapid City
Top Stories
SFPD investigating another armed robbery
Renter beware: What you need to know about rental scams
Talking walkability in Sioux Falls
Chariots For Children bike build this Saturday
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
AP source: Yanks land ace Cole on record $324M, 9-year deal
Top Stories
Colorado State edges SDSU 72-68
Top Stories
USD outlasts Texas-Arlington in NIVC quarterfinals
Mors enters junior season with extra motivation
Tuesday night scoreboard – December 10th
Jackrabbits wrap up season following playoff loss to Northern Iowa
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Holiday Central
Home for the Holidays
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
This sentimental stocking brings even more joy to Christmas morning (pattern included!)
Top Stories
12 Days of Christmas Cookies: gingerbread snowflakes with a bourbon and clementine icing
Top Stories
Tool Depot gift ideas for the men in your life
Across The Table with Madeline Shields
Get your tickets to the Sioux Falls YPN Kringle for a night of fun and mingling
12 Days of Christmas Cookies: hopscotch cookies
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Jazz
High School guitar player makes national noise
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Governor’s daughter gets hefty raise
Weather
Watch Newscasts
News
SFPD investigating another armed robbery
Don't Miss!
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
KELOLAND’s Holiday Central
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Get Your Mortgage or Rent Paid in 2020!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
More Contests