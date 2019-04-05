Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Old Dominion coming to 2020 Sioux Empire Fair
Top Stories
Local IPSO Gallery hosts show inspired by county fairs
Flashback Friday: Farm equipment in 1982
Power returning to Burke
South Dakota schools facing challenges
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
Sports
Sports Zone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Indians hold on to take series opener from Twins, 7-5
Top Stories
American Legion Central Plains Regional Tournament – August 8th
Top Stories
White Sox, Yankees to play at ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2020
American Legion Central Plains Regional Tournament – August 7th
Coyotes have eyes set on playoff return
Vikings dealing with injuries going into preseason opener
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Contests
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Watch
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
August 8th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
Planning A Gender Reveal Party
Top Stories
Celebrate National S’more Day on August 10th
The Final Week of the 2019 Season for Levitt At The Falls
Kalon Medical Spa: Beauty, Inside and Out
Memberships Make A Great Getaway at The Golf Club at Devils Tower
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
IPSO Gallery
Local IPSO Gallery hosts show inspired by county fairs
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Flashback Friday: Farm equipment in 1982
Storm Center Update – Friday AM August 9
Meals to-go for families in a crunch
Senator Thune visits Burke after tornado
Garrison’s journey
Don't Miss!
PAW Patrol Live! Tickets
Sanford International Tickets
Dog Days of Summer Contest
Back To School
Levitt At The Falls
Tour The Swiss Alps
KELOLAND On The Road
Tour Northern California
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
More Don't Miss