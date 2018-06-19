Hope Lutheran Church

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Third annual pink jersey auction supports Sanford Vermillion
Video
Top Stories
Habitat For Humanity ReStore salvaging items from Rose Street homes
Video
Bunker Labs comes to South Dakota
Video
Bishop DeGrood visits Sacred Heart School
Video
Farmer wants to raise awareness about grain bin safety
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
DWU splits doubleheader against Northwestern
Video
Top Stories
NDSU edges South Dakota 77-74
Top Stories
SDSU scorches the net in 94-83 win at North Dakota
2020 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships – Day 1
Wednesday night scoreboard – February 19th
USD’s Dawn Plitzuweit named to Coach of the Year watch list
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Community
Automall
Black History Month
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Improve your hamstring and hip flexibility with these stretches
Video
Top Stories
The scientific reason you should be boiling your bacon
Video
Top Stories
A break down of the best breakfast hotspots in Sioux Falls
Video
Essential oil remedies to use during pregnancy
Video
Wash your hair less with this DIY dry shampoo recipe
Video
Is your voice worth $1000?
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Hope Lutheran Church
Soup and pie social to benefit Hope Care Children’s Center
Video
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Groton student apologizes for online video
Video
Farmer wants to raise awareness about grain bin safety
Video
Zoo head leaves after complaint letter to the city
Video
Fresh Farms LLC gets “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau
Video
27-year-old killed in grain bin accident in rural Elkton
Video
Don't Miss!
Big Brother Casting
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss