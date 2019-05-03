Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Rapid City Regional Airport breaks passenger record 3 years in a row
Top Stories
Tips to make sure your vehicle can handle a drop in temperature
How to protect yourself from the cold
S.D. bill could criminalize doctors who perform gender affirming surgeries
Cold weather keeps students indoors at Sioux Falls schools
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Scott Owens named to 2020 All-American Game staff
Top Stories
Augustana picked to win NSIC baseball championship
Top Stories
Game of the Day preview: Gayville-Volin vs. Viborg-Hurley
SDSU and USD men prepare for Sunday’s match-up
Beltrán out as Mets manager in wake of sign-stealing scandal
Big Game Bound Week 20: Championship Sunday preview
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Woman
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
An upcoming community forum sheds light on the cost of poverty in KELOLAND
Top Stories
How to attract winter birds to your yard
Top Stories
Funksi, Craft Beer & Bingo, and more happening this weekend in KELOLAND
Better Business Bureau shares advice on avoiding scams after a tragedy
Journal your way to a great year
REACH Literacy needs more tutors
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
75
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Agar-Blunt-Onida School District
1
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
American Lutheran Church
2
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Aurora County Courthouse
3
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Barnes & Noble - Sioux Falls
4
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire
5
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Brookings Area Transit Authority
6
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Capital Card Services-Brookings
7
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Capital Services
8
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Center for Family Medicine
9
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Adrian, MN
10
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Alcester
11
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Armour
12
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Avon
13
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Baltic
14
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Beresford
15
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Brandon
16
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Canton
17
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Chancellor
18
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Colton
19
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Crooks
20
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Dell Rapids
21
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Fulda
22
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Garretson
23
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Harrisburg
24
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Hartford
25
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Hurley
26
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Ireton
27
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Lennox
28
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Luverne
29
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Parkston
30
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Pipestone
31
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Salem
32
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Springfield
33
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Valley Springs
34
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Volga
35
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Wagner
36
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
City of Worthington
37
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Community College for Sioux Falls
38
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Dakota State University
39
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Dupree
40
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Feeding South Dakota
41
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
First Lutheran Church
42
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Fit My Feet
43
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Ft. Thompson Indian Health Service
44
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Gettysburg
45
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls
46
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Hanson County Courthouse
47
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Keystone Treatment Center/KeySolutions EAP
48
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Kingsbury Emergency Management
49
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Lake Area Tech
50
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
LifeScape
51
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Lincoln County Courthouse
52
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Lower Brule
53
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Lutheran Social Services of SD
54
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Lyman County Courthouse
55
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
McCook County Offices
56
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Meinders Community Library
57
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Midwest Ear, Nose & Throat
58
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Miner County
59
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Minnehaha County Administration
60
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Rural Health Care, Inc.
61
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Sioux Area Metro
62
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation
63
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Sioux Falls YMCA
64
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Southeast Tech
65
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Southwest State
66
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Todd County School District
67
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.v
68
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Trail King - Mitchell
69
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Twin City Fan - Mitchell
70
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Twin City Fan -Elkton
71
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Twin City Fan-Brookings
72
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
U.S. Bank
73
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
W. Keeble Health Center
74
of
/
75
Closings & Delays
Wagner Indian Health Services
75
of
/
75
HB1057
S.D. bill could criminalize doctors who perform gender affirming surgeries
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Latest road conditions: I-90 reopen in Minnesota; No travel advised from Mount Vernon to Humboldt
Travel advisory issued for Sioux Falls
Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 17th
Snow, forecasted blizzard leads to additional closings in KELOLAND
KELOLAND Closeline and closings
Don't Miss!
A decade of weather, firsts and losses in KELOLAND
Most read stories on KELOLAND.com in 2019
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Legends for Kids Scholarship Application
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
KELOLAND’s Holiday Central
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Win A Trip To The GRAMMYs!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
More Contests