Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Flood operations training taking place in Sioux Falls
Video
Top Stories
Preparing for a showdown
Corps increasing water flowing into lower Missouri River
Man killed in Brookings house explosion identified
Video
Woman killed from crash in downtown Hartford
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Vermillion sweeps doubleheader at Canton
Video
Top Stories
Monday night scoreboard – February 24th
Top Stories
South Dakota remains number 20 in AP Top 25
South Dakota prep media basketball poll – February 24th
Canton hosts Vermillion in double header
Public memorial service remembers the private Kobe Bryant
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Community
Automall
Black History Month
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Take your decorating skills up a notch with these basic frosting techniques
Video
Top Stories
Jewelacy shows us how to make tumblers that are better than glitter and unicorns combined
Video
Top Stories
Heart healthy chicken salad cucumber bites
Video
A preview of the February episode of On the Road with Mike Huether
Video
Try over 60 craft beers this weekend at Brrrvana!
Video
Spilling the tea: Back from a beautiful weekend in KELOLAND
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
7
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
BHSU-Spearfish Campus
1
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
Career Learning Center-Black Hills
2
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
Fall River/Oglala Lakota County Courts
3
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
Jones County
4
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
Pennington County Courts
5
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
SD School of Mines
6
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
White River
7
of
/
7
HB 1184
House says some nonresidents should get free S.D. deer, antelope licenses to hunt their lands
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Woman killed from crash in downtown Hartford
Video
South Dakota legislative panel votes to kill anti-immunization bill, for now
Video
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office investigating Facebook post
Why you want to check your W-4 in 2020
Man killed in Brookings house explosion identified
Video
Don't Miss!
Big Brother Casting
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss