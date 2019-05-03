Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Make-A-Wish South Dakota staff remembering Kobe Bryant for granting hundreds of wishes
Top Stories
Man whose wife died in house fire finds missing wedding rings
First@4: Drug dealer sentenced; Court appearance for kidnapping suspect; Iowa caucus process
Sioux Falls Police: Man injured in January 17th shooting dies from his injuries
What you need to know about the Iowa caucus and its changes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Games of the Week preview: January 28
Top Stories
Tea Area boys host SF Christian in Game of the Day
Top Stories
After years of planning, final preparations underway for Super Bowl LIV
Corsica-Stickney extends win streak at Freeman
Monday night scoreboard – January 27th
South Dakota prep media basketball poll – January 27th
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Woman
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Buffalo cauliflower: a healthy recipe for game day
Top Stories
9 days of fun at the Winter Carnival for the Boys and Girls Club
Top Stories
Across the Table with Bob and Cathy Novak
How to increase your emotional EQ when you are upset
Come out ahead this tax season with these tips from Ness Tax and Bookkeeping Service
See the nutrition label changes and how it can help your family make healthy choices.
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
HB 1063
After a lot of confusion, House panel wants South Dakota smoking age raised to 21
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Wanted man arrested in Hartford
Senate panel wants items such as bags and straws to remain available in South Dakota
Sioux Falls Police: Man injured in January 17th shooting dies from his injuries
Judge sentences drug dealer to federal prison
Man whose wife died in house fire finds missing wedding rings
Don't Miss!
A decade of weather, firsts and losses in KELOLAND
Most read stories on KELOLAND.com in 2019
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Legends for Kids Scholarship Application
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
KELOLAND’s Holiday Central
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss
Our Contests