Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Heavy police presence on the eastern side of Sioux Falls
Top Stories
Signs of Spring in Brookings, Sioux Falls
New display at downtown library
Video
A house will impact Sioux Falls traffic, police ask drivers to avoid Minnesota Avenue
Video
Hawarden, Iowa man sentenced for stealing from former employer
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Summit League
High School Basketball Brackets
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
DWU senior Ty Hoglund named GPAC Player of the Year
Top Stories
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays- March 3rd
Video
Top Stories
Northern State captures third straight NSIC Tournament championship
Video
Concordia outlasts DWU 68-66 in GPAC Tournament Championship
Video
Tuesday night scoreboard – March 3rd
Viborg-Hurley boys host Centerville in Region 5B playoffs
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
What you need to know about the South Dakota primary
Top Stories
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays- March 3rd
Video
Top Stories
Sanford’s latest planned investment has place in organization’s history
First@4: Plea for tips in deadly shooting investigation; Diesel spill following crash; Coronavirus symptoms and prevention
Video
Biden surges on Super Tuesday, wins Minnesota; Sanders wins California
Video
Viborg-Hurley boys host Centerville in Region 5B playoffs
Community
Automall
Black History Month
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Remarkable Women Nominee Finalist: Patricia Tille
Video
Top Stories
Loaded chocolate oatmeal recipe to try during National Nutrition Month
Video
Top Stories
Refuel with this energy tea recipe
Video
Spilling the tea: It’s Women’s History Month!
Video
Tips to remove popcorn ceilings yourself
Video
Financial tips for women
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
HB 1004
South Dakota lawmakers will rely upon only state’s attorney general to defend laws
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
A house will impact Sioux Falls traffic, police ask drivers to avoid Minnesota Avenue
Video
Heavy police presence on the eastern side of Sioux Falls
What you need to know about the South Dakota primary
Coronavirus
Here’s your shopping list to be prepared for a Coronavirus outbreak
Video
Don't Miss!
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Big Brother Casting
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Play Our Basketball Bracket Challenge
More Contests