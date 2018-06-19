Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Authorities in Custer searching for missing man
Top Stories
Man linked to Russian agent asks for delay in fraud case
Crews rescue woman from flooded road in Renner
Water still over Interstate 90 near Bridgewater/Canova Exit
KELOLAND Career Expo Tuesday
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Tuesday night scoreboard – September 17th
Top Stories
Vinatieri insists retirement never was contemplated
Top Stories
Game of the Week- Hamlin vs. Britton/Hecla
Bernhard Langer to join Sanford International Board
Twins beat White Sox 5-3, open 5-game AL Central lead
Kaufman, Olson lead clinic at Minnehaha Country Club
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Watch
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Across The Table With Diane Kennedy
Top Stories
An Inside View of Sanford International with Insane Impact
Top Stories
Get Trendy With Tie Dye
September 17th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
September 16th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Sanford International Championship Pro-Am
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Habitat For Humanity 30th Anniversary
September 17th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Water still over Interstate 90 near Bridgewater/Canova Exit
Crews rescue woman from flooded road in Renner
Sioux Falls man identified from boating death on Lake Oahe
S.D. regulators rule fitness franchise broke state’s do-not-call law
Don't Miss!
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
Back To School
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss