City of Whitewood creates new affordable houses focused on entrepreneurs
Sports betting continues to see increased popularity throughout the region
Ret. two-star general shares reaction to Iranian strikes, looks to immediate future
Disabled Sioux Falls woman sues Walmart for wrongful termination
A new executive director for the SF Jazz & Blues Society
High school basketball highlights – January 7th
Stampede’s turnaround has them back in playoff hunt
Tuesday night scoreboard – January 7th
Johnson and Rozeboom named to Walter Camp FCS All-America Team
Game of the Day preview: Mt. Vernon-Plankinton vs. Lennox
Lincoln pulls away for 63-45 win against Washington
Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons announces new cookie flavor
Embrace winter with stove top fragrant simmers
This pinto bean taco recipe helps kick off a healthy plant based diet
Across The Table with Todd Pharis
Sioux Falls Credit Union gives $1,000,000 in bonus dividends to their members
Learn to ice skate with the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club
WATCH LIVE at 10:30: Sioux Falls Police Briefing
High school softball team makes semester test relief bags for fellow students
Weather
Authorities investigate woman’s death; surveillance ties man to her abduction
President Trump to address Iran missile strikes
2 men missing on Pine Ridge Reservation feared dead
The Latest: Syria supports Iran on missile strike against US
A decade of weather, firsts and losses in KELOLAND
Most read stories on KELOLAND.com in 2019
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Legends for Kids Scholarship Application
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
KELOLAND’s Holiday Central
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
