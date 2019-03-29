Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Authorities investigating stabbing near 6th Street and Cliff Avenue
Top Stories
Scam alert in Brookings
One youth group has been scooping up a sweet treat at the Turner County Fair for 50 years
Rapid City airport dumps large amount of waste water before permission from DENR
Authorities searching for missing inmate
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
Sports
Sports Zone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Versatility key to new look Coyotes’ defense
Top Stories
2019 NSIC volleyball preseason coaches poll
Top Stories
KELO-TV hosting high school football media days in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls
Lundin and Bartlett claim State Amateur titles
Santana’s slam in 10th gives Indians 7-3 win, tie with Twins
Vikings acquire kicker Kaare Vedvik from Ravens
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Contests
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Watch
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Families Feeding Families
Top Stories
Kolberg-Pioneer, Inc. Serving Employees In The Spirit of Family and Integrity
Top Stories
Yankton Riverboat Days: Magic on the Missouri
Book your stay at the Lewis and Clark Resort
Wintz & Ray Funeral Home “Our Family Caring For Your Family”
Yankton: Explore. Discover More.
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
first time
50 first-year teachers earn grant money for school year
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Authorities investigating stabbing near 6th Street and Cliff Avenue
Scam alert in Brookings
WATCH: Kangaroos in the snow in Australia
Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, August 13th
Brooklyn, NY man sentenced for stealing personal data from tribal citizens and filing it to collect millions
Don't Miss!
Sanford International Tickets
Dog Days of Summer Contest
Back To School
Levitt At The Falls
Tour The Swiss Alps
KELOLAND On The Road
Tour Northern California
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
More Don't Miss