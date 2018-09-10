Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Home Builders Association, CVB Executive Director respond to Convention Center recommendations
Top Stories
New Harrisburg superintendent talks growth
Water releases into Missouri River will remain high
Construction causes challenges in Brandon
Art Alley gained a new mural with a message
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Augustana football looks to return to playoffs
Top Stories
AirHogs edge Canaries 3-2
Top Stories
I-90 Speedway set to host legends race
Canaries rout AirHogs 20-5
Govs take aim at history
2019 Summit League volleyball preseason coaches’ poll
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Contests
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Watch
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
August 22nd on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
The McCrossan Boys Ranch Rodeo is this Saturday!
Top Stories
Orangetheory Fitness challenging you to help you reach your fitness goals
Sanford International Women’s Day
August 21st, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Help fight child hunger at the 3rd annual Hungry Hearts Fundraiser
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
fifth grader
How ‘flex seating’ aims to better children’s learning
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Home Builders Association, CVB Executive Director respond to Convention Center recommendations
Bagel Boy celebrates 25 years
Construction causes challenges in Brandon
Police: Man facing multiple charges after stealing a vehicle
Overdose deaths continue to climb in Minnehaha County
Don't Miss!
Vote Now in the SportsZone Viewer’s Choice Poll!
Sanford International Tickets
Back To School
Tour The Swiss Alps
KELOLAND On The Road
Tour Northern California
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss