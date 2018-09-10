Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Stensland offering signature ice cream for Sanford International
Top Stories
All Saints Neighborhood stop lights get unique look to them
Torin Lodmell pleads guilty to 4th degree rape
Vape detectors going in to Dell Rapids High, Middle Schools
Brandon Valley votes on $17 million bond
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Tuesday night scoreboard – September 10th
Top Stories
Rhino picks Cyclones ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Raiders beat Broncos 24-16 in 1st game after Brown’s release
All three phases contribute to Vikings victory
Monday night scoreboard – September 9th
South Dakota prep media football poll – September 9th
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Watch
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Across The Table with Wade Helleson
Top Stories
Enjoy Some Brews at FernsonFest 2019
Top Stories
September 10th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Stop by Leela & Lavender on their opening day in Sioux Falls!
How To Split Perennials
Navigate Your Way Through The Sanford International Tournament With Their App
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
fernsonfest 2019
Enjoy Some Brews at FernsonFest 2019
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Watch Newscasts
Beef, chicken meals recalled by Hy-Vee
Fact-checking Noem’s Wall Street Journal letter
Patients Speak Out About Care At Prairie Lakes
Don't Miss!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
Sanford International Tickets
Back To School
KELOLAND On The Road
Tour Northern California
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Emily’s Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
More Don't Miss