How you can take part in the Virtual Avera Race Against Cancer
Top Stories
‘Story Rock’: Remembering legend rock n roller Randall Zwart
From Parker to Sioux Falls, with love for Mr. B
Strikes, spares & sanitizer: Sioux Falls bowling alleys reopen
‘Pervert from Hell’: Mom of pregnant woman allegedly killed in 1991 by Iowa trucker speaks out
Top Stories
Mayor TenHaken asks local sports organizations for COVID-19 plan
Top Stories
Vikings 2020 schedule released; host Packers in season opener
Top Stories
Kicking off: Texans at Chiefs to open season Sept. 10
Favre repaying $1.1 M for no-show speeches, auditor says
Harrisburg cross country teammates bond through training
SDHSAA moves to 5 class system for football; faces push back
Top Stories
Mayor TenHaken asks local sports organizations for COVID-19 plan
Top Stories
First@4: Sioux Falls prepares for COVID-19 case rise as state numbers increase
Top Stories
Mobile testing for COVID-19
Where will you find a job?
Vikings 2020 schedule released; host Packers in season opener
SF city parks could open to organized sports by June
Top Stories
Make these ‘breakfast in bed’ cookies for Mother’s Day
Top Stories
Looking for a job? Check out the upcoming KELOLAND Virtual Career Fair
Top Stories
Sioux Falls must-try takeout during the pandemic
Friday jams with Rich Rislov
Mother’s Day gifts that mom will love at Brush Creek
Spilling the tea: Virtual Mother’s Day ideas
Epicosity
Epicosity donates $10,000 to Sioux Falls community
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases up nearly 200 over Thursday
South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 daily test results
19-year-old arrested after burglary at Sioux Falls airport
Remove checkpoints on SD and US highways or face legal action, Noem tells two tribal leaders
Coronavirus in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa: COVID-19 Latest News
Don't Miss!
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Enter the Picture It Perfect Home Improvement Contest!
