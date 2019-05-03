Skip to content
Top Stories
A learning curve to teaching online
Top Stories
First confirmed COVID-19 case in Meade County is a caregiver at Monument Health
Sioux Falls Animal Control needs help identifying dog that bit a woman
Judge orders environmental review of Dakota Access pipeline
Gov. Noem encourages South Dakotans ‘to pause, to take a step back’
Top Stories
SDHSAA to meet Friday and discuss the postponed tournaments and seasons
Top Stories
Olympics Postponed: Local Olympian shares thoughts on decision
SDHSAA cancels spring sports until May
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021
Summit League will permanently display year-end trophies
Breaking News
Breaking News
Gov. Walz issues executive order directing MN residents to stay at home for 2 weeks
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
South Dakota’s positive COVID-19 cases up to 41
2
of
/
2
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Pleasant Township
1
of
/
2
Closings & Delays
Yelduz Shrine
2
of
/
2
Embroidery & Screen Works
Local screen printer raising money for struggling businesses
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. Walz issues executive order directing MN residents to stay at home for 2 weeks
South Dakota’s positive COVID-19 cases up to 41
Video
South Dakota lawmaker remains in critical condition; wife also positive for COVID-19
Sioux Falls likely to tighten social gathering restrictions; Mayor says family field trips to stores bad idea
Video
S.D. Women’s Prison warden has resigned
Local fitness studio goes virtual during COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
