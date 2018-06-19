Elisabeth Hunstad

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Making a difference one meal at a time
Video
Top Stories
Groomer’s Choice & Poet team up to make contribution to front-line workers
Video
Lake Area Tech planning virtual graduation ceremony
Video
Staff keeping Veterans connected, entertained at Sioux Falls VA community living centers
Video
Reach Literacy is providing books and masks to young readers
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
Signing Day
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Former player of the year winner succeeds at SDSU
Video
Top Stories
Ten finalists announced for the 2020 Player of the Year awards
Top Stories
Stevens senior Kyah Watson earns final Player of the Year nomination
Production on both ends of the floor earns Ryder Kirsch Player of the Year nomination
2018 Girl’s Player of the Year reflects on her path to collegiate basketball
Video
Madysen Vlastuin caps high school career with second straight Player of the Year nomination
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Former player of the year winner succeeds at SDSU
Video
Top Stories
A look at how many South Dakotans are recovering from COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Reach Literacy is providing books and masks to young readers
Video
Two Avera Prince Peace residents recover from COVID-19
Video
First@4: Death total rises in S.D.; Gov. Noem reacts to national attention; Keystone XL work pauses
Video
DOH official says 86 people will be contact tracing COVID-19 by the end of the week
Community
Automall
Black History Month
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Podcast guesting: A pandemic strategy for growing your business (even if it’s closed)
Video
Top Stories
Spilling the tea: Jerry’s Day of Kindness
Video
Top Stories
Schulte Subaru stepping up to support people in the community
Video
Feeling stressed or anxious during the pandemic? Avera Health shares tips and advice for staying calm
Video
Games to keep kids occupied during social distancing
Video
Storytime with Officer Valland
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Elisabeth Hunstad
Weekly virtual concerts begin Thursday
Video
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
South Dakota governor confronts national media attention; says CDC wrapped up Smithfield tour
Video
Three different worlds: Sioux Falls vs. Beadle County vs. South Dakota growth in COVID-19 cases
Doctor on the front lines prepares for surge; takes precautions to protect family
Video
DOH official says 86 people will be contact tracing COVID-19 by the end of the week
Minnehaha County passes 1,000 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported as South Dakota increases to 1,311
Video
Don't Miss!
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss