Walz to announce extension of Minnesota’s stay-at-home order
KELOLAND community using 3D printers to create personal protection equipment
First bison calf spotted in Custer State Park
First responders give healthcare workers a special salute
SF City Council extends ordinance limiting number of people at businesses
Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year special to include Kansas head coach Bill Self
Pandemic cuts senior seasons short
British Open canceled until ’21 as golf schedule reworked
Kobe, Duncan, Garnett headline Basketball Hall of Fame class
Coin Flip Championship helps fill March Madness void
Trump hopes for fans at sporting events by August
Pandemic cuts senior seasons short
More cities enact social distance measures; many tribes restricting travel and issuing stay-at-home orders
FIRST@4: COVID-19 numbers rise; Noem announces day of prayer; Sales tax impacted
COVID-19 will likely infect sales tax, use revenue
“Real heroes are fighting a battle bigger than basketball”
Why South Dakota’s number of deaths isn’t always up-to-date
Kid-friendly flower arrangements to put together at home
Simply Ever After Entertainment bringing excitement to your child’s life
Face masks for self-care
How to make perfect cookies
Across the Table with Michael Haskett
Spilling the tea: What’s the right kind of self care?
WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Sioux Falls COVID-19 response update
Ear-Saver Clips
KELOLAND community using 3D printers to create personal protection equipment
COVID-19 patient recovers in KELOLAND
Lots of changes at public golf courses to practice social distancing
South Dakota’s recoveries from COVID-19 are based on patients no longer showing symptoms
South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 daily test results
Wuhan ends lockdown as health workers buckle under strain
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Big Brother Casting POSTPONED
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
More Don't Miss