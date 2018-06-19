Skip to content
COVID schools
SF teacher starts petition for remote learning to happen until two straight weeks without new cases of COVID-19
Video
Pandemic planning in KELOLAND schools
Video
Sioux Falls schools continue summer workouts in preparation for fall sports
With some exceptions, masks to be mandatory on Mitchell School District property
Video
Madison superintendent confirms COVID-19 cases among students, discusses upcoming school year
Video
More COVID schools Headlines
To mandate or not mandate masks: SF School District teachers, school board weigh in
Video
Sioux Falls School District taking donations of cleaning wipes, sanitizer or cloth masks
Video
Districts adding up costs to return to school during COVID-19
Sioux Falls School District announces update on Return to Learning plan
