COVID-19 Help

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Trump, Department of Education not enforcing standardized tests
Top Stories
City, Sanford and Avera collaborating child care options
Guitar teacher shifts to online lessons in Sioux Falls
Video
Charges pending following bus rollover crash on Interstate 29
South Dakota COVID-19 test results on Friday
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Big Tournament
Signing Day
Summit League
High School Basketball Brackets
Masters Report
Japan 2020
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Winter Season
Video
Top Stories
Duffy receives AP All-America honorable mention
Vikings have a strong start to the 2020 off-season
USHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season
The Latest: Big South Conference cancels all spring sports
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Winter Season
Video
Top Stories
Tax day moved to July 15
Top Stories
Sioux Falls schools distribute more than 6,000 meals during coronavirus closure
South Dakota waiting for SBA economic injury declaration
What COVID-19 pandemic means for the summer tourism season?
Video
3 new COVID-19 cases in Beadle County
Community
Automall
Black History Month
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Churches in Sioux Falls provide unified community support through Help Corona Help Sioux Falls
Video
Top Stories
Disinfecting everything: coronavirus cleaning tips
Video
Top Stories
Spilling the tea: supporting local businesses, exercising and cleaning
Video
No play dates: Parenting through the COVID-19 pandemic to help flatten the curve
Video
Dr. Vance Thompson explains LASIK eye surgery
Video
Talking to your kids about coronavirus: tips from Sanford Pediatrics
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
8
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church
1
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
Butler Machinery Company
2
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
Celebrate Community Church
3
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
Eureka School District
4
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
Life Church
5
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
Nathanael Lutheran Church
6
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
United Church of Canistota
7
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
Wagner Indian Health Services
8
of
/
8
COVID-19 Help
City, Sanford and Avera collaborating child care options
Tax day moved to July 15
South Dakota waiting for SBA economic injury declaration
Things you should know before going to the Minnehaha or Lincoln County courthouses
Video
Sioux Falls School District to continue to pay hourly workers while school is out
More COVID-19 Help Headlines
‘We’re really writing history now.’ Local, state officials say COVID19 creates unprecedented challenges for small business
Handling COVID-19 fears with your child
Video
If you can’t work because your job is affected by COVID-19, here’s what to do
Coronavirus checks? Federal officials discussing economic relief
Labor department accepting unemployment claims from school employees affected by COVID-19 closures
Blood donors needed
Video
One Sioux Falls fund to help people affected by COVID-19
Video
Thousands of workers will navigate food service delivery during coronavirus
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
South Dakota COVID-19 test results on Friday
Charges pending following bus rollover crash on Interstate 29
COVID-19
TenHaken ‘beating the drum’ on importance of social distancing in Sioux Falls
Video
Recent Beadle Co. positive cases of COVID-19 don’t “appear” to work at meat processing plant
Don't Miss!
Local fitness studio goes virtual during COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Big Brother Casting POSTPONED
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
More Don't Miss