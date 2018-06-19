cookie recipe

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Hartford man admits to having illegal bombs
Top Stories
State argues Charles Rhines’ execution should move forward amid fight over lethal drugs
Property owners near failed parking ramp project put City on notice
Authorities identify victim of gender reveal party explosion
Three injured in crash north of Brandon
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Closeline Admin
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
South Dakota prep media football poll – October 28th
Top Stories
South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – October 28th
Top Stories
29 games scheduled for Hoop City Classic
Rodgers, Jones star for Packers in 31-24 victory over Chiefs
Cole pitches Astros to 3-2 Series lead over Nats
Win streak to 18; now 10-0 in Summit
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Safety Village of South Dakota C.R.A.S.H Program helping teens be safe on the road
Top Stories
Chocolate Florentine cookies, individually wrapped for families at the Ronald McDonald House (and get the recipe too!)
Top Stories
Halloween safety tips for you and your trick-or-treaters
A preview of tomorrow night’s KELOLAND On The Road with Mike Huether
A preview of the Sioux Empire Community Theatre traveling show, Steel Magnolias
Revamp your interior design style with upcycled textiles
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
cookie recipe
Chocolate Florentine cookies, individually wrapped for families at the Ronald McDonald House (and get the recipe too!)
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Sanford to pay $20 million in kickback scheme
Three injured in crash north of Brandon
One day at a time: Ty Eschenbaum’s bravery
Authorities identify victim of gender reveal party explosion
Don't Miss!
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Zoo Boo Pumpkin Carving Contest
Win Monster Jam Tickets!
Vegas Experience Sweepstakes
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
More Contests