Concrete Skatepark

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Hispanic Heritage Month
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Former deputy accused in series of burglaries, thefts
Video
Top Stories
Patriots look to rebound as they host 2-0 Raiders
Community walk brings suicide awareness, provides hope
Video
A perfect day for pups and pumpkins
Video
Coworkers help former Washington HS teacher fighting cancer
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Viewer’s Choice Poll
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Top volleyball teams clash at Sanford Pentagon
Video
Top Stories
Florence/Henry, West Sioux make it a Falcons’ football sweep
Video
Top Stories
Dordt rolls past DWU in GPAC football
Video
Saturday night scoreboard – September 26th
Great Plains Lutheran vs. Florence/Henry to stream on KELOLAND.com
Video
Watch: Top ranked Yankton overtime, walk-off win over Mitchell
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Returning to Learn survey
Top Stories
Great Plains Lutheran vs. Florence/Henry to stream on KELOLAND.com
Video
Top Stories
Watch: Top ranked Yankton overtime, walk-off win over Mitchell
Video
Top Stories
Top ranked Yankton hosts Mitchell; rematch of last year’s thriller
Video
Buffalo or bison? There’s a difference
First@4: Coronavirus at women’s prison in Pierre; Football Friday; Avera official explains hospitalization plan
Video
Will the Small Business Administration extend pandemic relief loans?
Video
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Pandemic proof your portfolio
Video
Top Stories
An astrological crash course
Video
Top Stories
Self tanners to keep your skin glowing all year long
Video
How to make a good first impression
Video
Spilling the tea: birthdays and staying hydrated
Video
DIY bored game for date night
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Concrete Skatepark
The push for a concrete skatepark
Video
no iframe support!
Don't Miss!
Four additions, four substitutes
Video
More Than Pink Virtual Walk
Back To School Resources
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
More Contests