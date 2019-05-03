Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Man rescued from well in Rapid City
Top Stories
Local comedy festival to benefit Special Olympics
Safety advice for when babies fall asleep in a car seat
Man held in brother’s death on Pine Ridge Reservation
Remembering Tamara LaFramboise, family speaks out
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Jacks back on top of Summit with win over NDSU
Top Stories
Northwestern splits doubleheader with Briar Cliff
Top Stories
Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan brings excitement for 2020 season
Twins, Donaldson finalize $92M deal, boost potent lineup
Kansas suspends De Sousa indefinitely for K-State brawl
Tuesday’s high school basketball highlights – January 21st
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Woman
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Prohibition themed cocktail recipes
Top Stories
Short Staffed USA connecting you to hired help or work
Top Stories
A positive approach to screen time
Advice in the early stages of planning for brides-to-be
Sandbakkels: A traditional Norwegian cookie recipe worth sharing
The Prime Time Gala brings another big country music act to KELOLAND
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
17
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Boyden-Hull Community
1
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Central Lyon Community
2
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte
3
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Dupree
4
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Edgerton Public - Private
5
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Faith School District
6
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
George Little Rock Community
7
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Harris-Lake Park
8
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Kadoka
9
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Little Wound
10
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Oglala Lakota County
11
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Rock Rapids Head Start
12
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Sibley-Ocheyedan
13
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
St. Francis Indian
14
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Tiospaye Topa
15
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Todd County School District
16
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
West Lyon Community
17
of
/
17
Comedy
Local comedy festival to benefit Special Olympics
no iframe support!
Don't Miss!
A decade of weather, firsts and losses in KELOLAND
Most read stories on KELOLAND.com in 2019
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Legends for Kids Scholarship Application
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
KELOLAND’s Holiday Central
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
More Contests