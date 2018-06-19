Skip to content
WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m. CT: Gov. Kristi Noem COVID-19 update
Clean Up
Families picking up litter to celebrate Earth Day
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. Noem uses $130k studio to boost national conservative profile and reach South Dakotans
Video
Oglala Sioux Tribe president seeks more from South Dakota governor in COVID-19 fight
KOTG: Smithfield latest, racing event without fans and weekend weather update
Video
CDC report on Smithfield Foods highlights communication breakdowns, offers dozens of recommendations
Video
Pandemic job losses hit new high, antiviral tests disappoint
Video
Don't Miss!
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
