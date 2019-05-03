Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Fresh Farms’ week of giving
Top Stories
FEMA deadline less than a week away
93-year-old Twins fan flies to Miami
Interstate 90 down to two lanes near Exit 402 between Brandon and Sioux Falls
What you should know about the Capital One data breach
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sports
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Renner claims state “A” legion baseball championship
Top Stories
Steel win Northern National Tournament
Top Stories
Vikings’ offensive line looks for bounce back year
Twins edge Marlins 2-1
Tuesday night scoreboard – July 30th
Buxton, Odorizzi carry Twins to 2-1 win over Marlins
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Contests
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Watch
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Across The Table with Jacob Logue
Top Stories
July 30th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
July 29th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
July 26th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
July 25th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Golf Club at Devils Tower 77 Steakhouse Saloon and Clubhouse grand opening
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
cherries
Fresh Farms’ week of giving
no iframe support!
Don't Miss!
PAW Patrol Live! Tickets
Sanford International Tickets
Dog Days of Summer Contest
JazzFest 2019 Information
Back To School
Levitt At The Falls
Tour The Swiss Alps
KELOLAND On The Road
Tour Northern California
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
More Don't Miss