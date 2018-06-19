Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
4th annual Sioux Falls SiouxperCon starts Friday
Top Stories
Flashback Friday: Double shifting at schools in 1986
Des Moines Register reporter out after offensive tweets
UPDATE: Missing child found
Sioux Falls School District to address teen vaping at town hall
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Roosevelt and Harrisburg to meet in key 11AAA match-up
Top Stories
Eagles pick off Rodgers’ late pass, beat Packers 34-27
Top Stories
Augustana defeats USF in Key to the City game
Augustana claims Key to the City with 20-13 win over USF
Thursday night scoreboard – September 26th
Twins hit 300th home run in 10-4 win against Tigers
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Orangetheory Fitness explains the three “E’s” of fitness
Top Stories
What you need to know about flu and this year’s vaccine
Top Stories
September 26th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
KELOLAND Living introduces Vegas Classified
Practical tips to minimize the risk of falling as you age from the Good Samaritan Society
‘The Kitchen’ providing a hub for female professionals and mothers
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Anime
4th annual Sioux Falls SiouxperCon starts Friday
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
4th annual Sioux Falls SiouxperCon starts Friday
Watch Newscasts
Pheasant hunters could run into a few challenges this season
Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 27th
Don't Miss!
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
Back To School
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss