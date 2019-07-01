Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Emerald Ash Borer
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Strider bike race brings competitors from KELOLAND, world to Minnesota
Top Stories
Getting active in the water
Jeffrey Epstein arrested on charges related to sex trafficking
Multiple injuries after Florida plaza explosion
Dealing with high blood pressure
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closelines
Live Cam
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Weather Radio
Sports
Scoreboard
Sports
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Dallas Goedert helping at football camp in Aberdeen
Top Stories
Money Ball: Mets’ Alonso wins HR Derby, $1M, tops Vlad Jr
Top Stories
Canaries rout AirHogs; Renner splits with Luverne
MSTS brings 360 Sprints to racing fans
Monday night scoreboard – July 8th
Montgomerie and Kelly commit to Sanford International
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Contests
Employment
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Watch
CBS News Live Feed
Program Schedule
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
KELOLAND Brand Guide
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Across the Table
Across the Table with Anastasia Duin
no iframe support!
Don't Miss!
JazzFest 2019 Information
Back To School
Levitt At The Falls
Tour The Swiss Alps
Tour Northern California
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
More Don't Miss