STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) –Every year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, undercover investigators arrest people for trying to have sex with people they believe to be teenagers.

Those aren’t the only efforts to stop trafficking at the Rally.

“We go to big events and just try to spread the word and try to let people know that this is a real thing. That this isn’t a joke, this is not just something you see in the movies. It happens every second of every day,” Bikers Against Trafficking John Hyatt said.

Bikers Against Human Trafficking are doing everything they can to help out those that have gone through these difficult situations. But they’re also trying to take preemptive actions as if they can be aware of situations happening around them, especially at events like this.

Educating and informing the public is just the first step.

This group hopes that people use that information to keep others safe.

“And the more awareness we bring, cause if one person gets that pamphlet, reads it and says, well maybe this will put me more in tune with what’s going on and maybe they’ll see something. And that’s what we’re trying to do, trying to open people’s eyes to this,” Hyatt said.

Bikers Against Trafficking wants to make sure that everybody stands up, and if you see something, say something.

If you would like to help out the Bikers Against Human Trafficking, you can find more information here.