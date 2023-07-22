Sturgis, S.D. (KELO) — The 83rd Sturgis Rally is just around the corner and the legendary Buffalo Chip is ready to go.

Several bands will be performing each night out at the Buffalo Chip during the rally, but they also have more to offer.

Getting ready for the Sturgis Rally is something that takes months to get set up and in the final weeks the Buffalo Chip is putting the final touches on the event, including their staff.

“It’s not easy to find people to do that, but we’ve been blessed with crews that come back year after year and look forward to being here. Meeting the people, and working for the people and actually doing the job,” Buffalo Chip President Rod Woodruff said.

With planning and set up going through the year into this early summer, the Buffalo Chip is ready to go. And now that it is, it’s time to have some fun, which is what a lot of bikers will be doing with all the events that the Buffalo Chip has going on.

Those visiting the Rally are already here and the Buffalo Chip is a must visit.

“It’s a thing, I think it’s just a staple of South Dakota and the rally. It’s been around for as long as I can remember and this is just the place to come. It’s got everything, there’s no rules, no restrictions, you just get to come and have fun,” Rally Biker Janara Larsen said.

It’s more than just riding a bike into Sturgis, as you get to meet people from all over the world.

“Meeting all the new people, seeing all the bikes, and just the whole experience of it being up here like I said for the first time on my bike, so I think kind of all of it,” Larsen said.

From a couple thousand camper spots, to a hand made beach, and over a dozen performing artists over the rally, the Buffalo Chip just wants those visiting to have a good time.

“Well first of all I appreciate that people think they can come here and have a good time. Because that’s really what it’s all about. We’re providing a place for people just to come, relax, be safe, feel free, meet other people and just do stuff that they’ve dreamed of,” Woodruff said.

With the 83rd Sturgis Rally less than two weeks away, the Buffalo Chip is ready to go.

The Buffalo Chip holds daily concerts during the Sturgis Rally, you can find their full line up of events here.