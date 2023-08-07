STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brought rain with it this weekend.

Photo Credit: Don Kates/Shooters Image Inc.

However, it appears to be drying up as bikers continue to take the road for this event.

“We come from Dallas Texas. We’ve done about 1,500 miles. And of course we got some rain yesterday but we pulled over and waited it out. No, these are bikers, you know, they’re not worried about the rain,” Rally Attendee Tone Freeman said.

With the rain behind them and the sun peeking out of the clouds, the Rally continues to roll on.

Even though the weather has been a lot colder than in times past, this being one of the coldest Sturgis Rallys, the rain, sunshine, it doesn’t matter. People are here and they’re going to have a good time.

“I went down here to Lynn’s Dakotamart for some groceries yesterday in the pouring rain and people were out here in the pouring rain just having a great time in the rain, it was amazing.” Rally Attendee Jim Donovan said.

Even in the rain bikers love to come to Sturgis and support this event and state.

“It’s an excellent, beautiful state. Yeah, we rode to Spearfish, and then we did three days in Custer and we rode all the rides there, we did about 300 miles there,” Freeman said

“Most importantly, the Sturgis Rally brings a lot of enjoyment to the people who come here. And it’s a wonderful experience for people even when it does rain. It clears up, they can ride their bikes and it’s good for the locals, the local economy, it’s just a great all-around win-win for everyone.” Donovan said.

As we exit the weekend, riders still have seven days left of Rally fun ahead of them.

Riders look to take the roads as the temperatures continue to rise.