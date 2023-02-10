Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Agriculture
Automotive News
Coronavirus
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Inside KELOLAND
Investigates
Politics from The Hill
National & World News
Positively KELOLAND
Press Releases
Sturgis Rally
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Motorcyclist killed in crash identified
Top Stories
Noem’s ‘demanding’ style sparks staff turnover, turmoil: …
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls
2 arrested in connection with shooting incidents
Video
Driver arrested after Rapid City hit-and-run
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
Top Stories
Dakota Alliance wins U.S. Youth Soccer National Title
Top Stories
Akichita team wins NABI Tournament in Arizona
Top Stories
Class ‘B’ Legion baseball tournament bracket set
Video
Sioux Falls claims state title now headed for Indiana
Video
Cars hit the track Saturday at I-90 Speedway
Video
Twins sweep the White Sox with Jeffers’ 2-out single
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
NFL Schedule
KELOLAND WeatherNow
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
Our Team
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Take a painting lesson from Jon Crane
Video
Top Stories
Take the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge!
Video
Backpacking 101
Video
DIY wall hanging
Video
A Joyful Noise
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Back To School
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
KELOLAND Pets
KELOLAND Trips
MMIP in South Dakota
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
uShare
70th Anniversary
Our History
Our People
Captain 11
KELOLAND Careers
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Sturgis Rally
Legendary Buffalo Chip is ready to party – 83rd Sturgis …
Top Sturgis Rally Headlines
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Noem’s ‘demanding’ style sparks turnover, turmoil
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls
Scotland murderer sentenced; front porch fire
2 arrested in connection with shooting incidents
Chiggers are biting this summer in KELOLAND
Don't Miss!
FANFare Trip to Target Field
Iceland’s Northern Lights
Win a 70″ TV!
View All Don't Miss