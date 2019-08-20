VOTE NOW for the Viewers’ Choice Game of The Week

High school football is back in South Dakota!

Voting is now open for the first Viewers’ Choice Game of The Week. The three options for this week are Beresford at McCook Central/Montrose, Avon at Alcester-Hudson and Corsica-Stickney at Colome. You can vote for those options now!

Also, KELOLAND Sports will be airing its High School Football Preview show at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on KELO-TV. The first SportsZone will air on Friday, following KELOLAND News at 10 p.m.

Follow the high school football season all year with KELOLAND Sports. The first prep media poll came out Monday for football and volleyball.